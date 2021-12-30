New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian U-19 team beat Bangladesh by 103 runs in the semi-finals of the U-19 Asia Cup on Thursday to reach the finals of the tournament at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. Now, India will face Sri Lanka in the title clash in Dubai on Friday.

India scored 243 runs in the allotted 50 overs and managed to fold Bangladesh for only 140 runs.

Shaik Rasheed hit an unbeaten 90 as India dished out a clinical performance to thrash Bangladesh in Sharjah.One-down Rasheed made his runs in 108 balls to help India post 248 for eight after being invited to bat.

Rasheed paced his innings to perfection after India had lost both their openers -- Angkrish Raghuvanshi (16) and Harnoor Singh (15) -- inside the 50-run mark, in the 17th overs.

The Indian bowlers, then, produced a cohesive effort to bundle out Bangladesh for 140 runs in 38.2 overs.

Ariful Islam top-scored for Bangladesh with a 77-ball 42, while opener Mahfijul Islam made 26.

Bangladesh's chase never got going as the Indian bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals, with only Ariful providing some resistance.

Earlier, the Indian openers found the going tough and it was only after their dismissals that the run rate started to improve.

India lost Nishant Sindhu (5) cheaply before Rasheed and skipper Yash Dhull (26 off 29) stitched 41 runs for the fourth wicket to stabilise the innings.

Raj Bawa (23), Vicky Ostwal (28 not out off 18 balls) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (16) also played useful hands to provide Rasheed support from the other end.

For Bangladesh U-19, left-arm orthodox spinner Rakibul Hasan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 41 from his 10 overs.

Posted By: Ashita Singh