New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a major setback to Pakistan ahead of the bilateral series against New Zealand, the squad has been denied the exemption to train while in isolation after eight players tested positive for coronavirus upon reaching Christchurch.

"Following careful consideration, the Director-General of Health has today confirmed that he will not be granting the exemption which would allow the Pakistan men's cricket team to leave their hotel to train in groups while completing their time in managed isolation in Christchurch," read a statement by New Zealand Health Ministry, as quoted in a report by news agency IANS.

The three-match T20 International series between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin on December 18.

"I have very carefully consideration this situation. At this time, I continue to have ongoing concerns about the risk of cross-infection within the squad," said Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

All 53 members of Pakistan squad had tested negative for the virus four times before leaving Lahore for New Zealand. The players tested again upon their arrival in the country on November 24, following which six were reported positive. Two more were later tested positive and all eight were then moved to quarantine and the team's exemption to train while in isolation had been temporarily revoked.

Earlier, New Zealand Health Ministry had said that the Pakistan team would not be allowed to train until the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health determines they are satisfied that any training activities are unlikely to transmit COVID-19.

The board had said it was made aware some Pakistan players breached biosecurity protocol of the first day of their quarantine period.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja