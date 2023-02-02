Twitterverse School Pakistan Bowler Sohail Khan For His Controversial Comments On Virat Kohli

Pakistan's discarded fast bowler Sohail Khan, who has played 9 test matches in his entire career, has viciously attacked talismanic batter Virat Kohli through his controversial comments while referring to an incident from the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

In a podcast, Sohail spoke about how he sledged Kohli in response to a statement. Here's what transpired in Sohail's own words. "Virat came. He said to me 'Aap cricket mein abhi aaye hain. And itni baatein karte ho (You've just arrived and you speak so much). I was a Test cricketer back then. I had played Test matches in 2006-07. Then in between I endured a troubled knee which forced me out of action. I said 'Beta jab tu Under-19 khel raha tha na, tera baap Test cricketer tha' (Son, when you were playing Under-19 for India, your father [referring to himself] was a Test player). That's how I said it. Then if you see carefully, Misbah intervened and he got angry at me. He asked me to keep quiet," Sohail said.

Ever since the comments went public, they were met with hilarious reactions. Check out some of the reactions here:

Sohail Khan in :



• ODIs:

13 matches | 19 wickets | 31.4 average

• Tests:

9 matches | 27 wickets | 41.7 average



Other than playing 9 test matches, Sohail has featured in 13 ODIs and five T20Is for Pakistan picking up 51 international wickets and although he hasn’t officially announced his retirement, the 38-year-old last played a match for Pakistan nearly six years ago in September of 2017. He recently turned up in the Pakistan Cup for his team Sindh, picking up five wickets in three matches.