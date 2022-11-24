Twitterati Blames BCCI Of 'Casteism' After Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson Left Out For Bangladesh ODIs

Furious fans took to Twitter to slam BCCI for not picking Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson for the ODIs against Bangladesh.

By JE Sports Desk
Thu, 24 Nov 2022
Minute Read
India batter Suryakumar Yadav (L) and Sanju Samson (R) (Photo: ANI)

THE Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday made a few changes to the ODI squad ahead of their upcoming tour of Bangladesh. Pacer Kuldeep Sen and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed were named as replacements for Yash Dayal and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in December.

BCCI statement said, "Dayal has a lower back issue and is ruled out of the series while Jadeja is yet to recover from his knee injury and will continue to be under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team."

Suryakumar bagged the Player of the Series award for his 111* knock in the second T20I against New Zealand and also at the top spot in the ICC T20I rankings. Both Suryakumar and Samson are part of the Indian squad which will play three ODIs against New Zealand, commencing on Friday, November 25.

Samson has been neglected by selectors on many occasions in the past including in the recently concluded T20 World Cup despite his consistent performance in IPL and domestic cricket.

After the news broke that India's ODI squad for the Bangladesh tour did not include in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson, fans got furious over BCCI's decision to bench the duo and criticised the country's cricket board for practicing casteism.

India will play three ODIs and two Tests in Bangladesh which will see the return of senior players including regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami.

Below are the reactions of fans on the exclusion of Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson for the ODIs against Bangladesh:

 

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

