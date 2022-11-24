Twitterati Blames BCCI Of 'Casteism' After Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson Left Out For Bangladesh ODIs

THE Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday made a few changes to the ODI squad ahead of their upcoming tour of Bangladesh. Pacer Kuldeep Sen and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed were named as replacements for Yash Dayal and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in December.

BCCI statement said, "Dayal has a lower back issue and is ruled out of the series while Jadeja is yet to recover from his knee injury and will continue to be under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team."

Suryakumar bagged the Player of the Series award for his 111* knock in the second T20I against New Zealand and also at the top spot in the ICC T20I rankings. Both Suryakumar and Samson are part of the Indian squad which will play three ODIs against New Zealand, commencing on Friday, November 25.

Samson has been neglected by selectors on many occasions in the past including in the recently concluded T20 World Cup despite his consistent performance in IPL and domestic cricket.

After the news broke that India's ODI squad for the Bangladesh tour did not include in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson, fans got furious over BCCI's decision to bench the duo and criticised the country's cricket board for practicing casteism.

India will play three ODIs and two Tests in Bangladesh which will see the return of senior players including regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami.

Below are the reactions of fans on the exclusion of Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson for the ODIs against Bangladesh:

Answer is simple भाई#SuryakumarYadav makes run only against weak teams like Newzealand, South Africa or Australia not against strong team like Bangladesh!!! #SuryakumarYadav #Casteist_BCCI pic.twitter.com/XgFptu1PGi — PKYadav (@PKY485) November 24, 2022

BCCI bringing there Senior player against Minos like Bangladesh to score half century and century maybe so they can have good image after what they did in #t20worldcup especially player's like Rahul who is the biggest choker in Indian Cricket history.#Casteist_BCCI — Lone Wolf (@Xacovis1) November 24, 2022

#SanjuSamson

Sanju Samson odi career.

9 matches

294 runs

73.5 avg

Best 86

Strike rate 106

But he is not in odi squad against Bangladesh. clapping for bcci to destroy his career. pic.twitter.com/jHLABBdQtd — Chetan Choudhary (🏏 lover)🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ChetanC75495924) November 24, 2022

Tweet and Retweet against the exclusion of the in-form #SuryakumarYadav and the talented #SanjuSamson from the Indian team. #Casteist_BCCI pic.twitter.com/niup7kFsKl — Shrwan Meghwal (@ShrwanMeghwal6) November 24, 2022

Despite playing so well, #SuryaKumarYadav is not being included in the team.

Because he comes from backward caste. #Casteist_BCCI#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/nSx0BzINlU — ਲੈਚੀ ਅਮਲੀ (@snoop__0) November 24, 2022

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen