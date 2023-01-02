Twitter Divided Over Michael Neser's Incredible Catch - Six Or Out? Here's What Rules Say

The video of the catch has been widely shared on social media platforms including Twitter. The users were divided into whether call it a catch or six. But the rules of the game clearly indicated the result.

By JE Sports Desk
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 04:51 PM IST
Minute Read
Michael Neser took a stunner at the boundary rope to dismiss Jordan Silk. (Photo:@ICC Twitter)

Michael Neser has pulled a magnificent fielding effort on the boundary rope as he not only saved the six but also got the batter out during Brisbane Heat's match against Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League on Sunday.

The incident happened during the 19th over of Sydney's innings when Neser displayed great athletism to grab Jordan Silk's hit just inside the boundary rope. Neser showcased brilliant presence of mind as he kept himself in the air to complete the catch.

 

Batting first, Nathan McSweeney's 84 runs helped Brisbane to post a total of 224/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Sydney were bowled out for 209 as Brisbane won the match by 15 runs.

More than the result of the game, Neser's catch stole the limelight and also got praise from netizens for his acrobatic effort.

As per the rules of the game, during a catch the first contact must be inside the boundary which was clearly fulfilled by Neser.

The second cause of the rule says, the fielder can’t be touching the ball and the ground beyond the boundary at the same time. Neser was not touching the ball while making contact with the field.

Law 19.5.1 states, "A fielder is grounded beyond the boundary if some part of his/her person is in contact with any of the following:

- the boundary or any part of an object used to mark the boundary;
- the ground beyond the boundary;
- any object that is in contact with the ground beyond the boundary;
- another fielder who is grounded beyond the boundary, if the umpire considers that it was the intention of either fielder that the contact should assist in the fielding of the ball."

Law 19.5.2 states: "A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary."

In Neser's case, the catch was clearly under the laws and the batter was given out. However, some have a different opinion on the catch.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter users:

