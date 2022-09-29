Trying To Execute All Our Plans On The Field: Arshdeep Singh After 8-Wicket Win Over SA In 1st T20I

India pacer Arshdeep Singh, who fired all his cylinders in the first T20I against South Africa, said that the team is trying to execute all their plans practically ahead of the next month's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Returning to the side after a short-stint at National Cricket Academy (NCA) following Asia Cup, Arshdeep made himself count on the field with his fierce spell that rattled the South African batting-order in the series opener at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. He returned with the figures of 3-32 in his four overs.

“We are trying to tick all the boxes in the practice sessions and trying to execute all our plans on the field. Today (Wednesday) was really a good example of showing a good power play bowling and we are looking forward to do amazing things in the coming days,” Arshdeep said in the post-match press conference.

“The purpose of the last 10 days was to get refreshed and come back stronger and fitter that will help me in my bowling. I feel really refreshed and looking forward to doing good things on the field,” Arshdeep said after his exploits with the ball," he added.

Further, the 23-year-old youngster said that team is looking to adapt themselves to the certain situations before heading to the showpiece event.

“Adaptability is the big motive of our team. The main motive is adapting to the situations and demands of the team, whatever the situations and conditions are,” he said.

“When we go there (Australia) we will see how the conditions are. I’m looking forward to doing well,” he added.

After restricting South Africa to 106/8 in their 20 overs, Suryakumar Yadav (50*) and KL Rahul (51*) struck fifties to get the side over the line and take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Apart from Arshdeep's three-wicket haul, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel also scalped two wickets each, most of them coming early in the innings.

“Getting the wickets early on was always a great feeling. The plan was really simple, the ball was swinging. I had to pitch it in the right places and it worked well. It was about hitting the right areas and making sure the line was good,” the left-arm pacer said.

He also credited his senior teammate Chahar for holding up the pressure from the other end.

“We practice in every type of situation, our job is to adapt to the situations and do well for the team. Today (Wednesday) it was more about the new ball and we worked really well as a pair, a lot of credit goes to DC bhai (Deepak Chahar) as well,” he concluded.

The next T20I between both teams will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 2.