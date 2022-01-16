New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli on Saturday shocked the entire cricket fraternity as he stepped down as India's Test Captain. His announcement came a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa 1-2. With Kohli stepping down as a captain, it has ended his seven-year reign as India's most successful Test Captain.

Taking to Twitter, Virat shared a statement which stated, "Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage, and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but there has never been a lack of effort or lack of belief."

Soon after his announcement, a plethora of reactions flooded in from across the country, who expressed shock and lauded him for his achievements.

Take a look:

Under Virats leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future.A great player.well done ..@BCCI @imVkohli — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 15, 2022

BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins. https://t.co/oRV3sgPQ2G — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2022

Congratulations to @imVkohli on a tremendous tenure as #TeamIndia captain. Virat turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away. The Test wins in Australia & England have been special. https://t.co/9Usle3MbbQ — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 15, 2022

Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket & India. Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope he’d continue to shine for India as a player. pic.twitter.com/W9hJGAYqhv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 15, 2022

Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli ‘s name will be up there,not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2022

#Virat should be proud of his 7 year stint. He has achieved some remarkable things for Indian cricket. #CricketTwitter — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 15, 2022

Indian cricket always had a leader who added a different value to the team and inculcated some of their characteristics to make a difference. Virat will always be remembered as an aggressive leader who changed the way everyone looked at fitness. #thankyouVirat 😇 https://t.co/9sBa0KBy0V — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) January 15, 2022

#ViratKohli has been the most successful Test captain for India and he can take pride in his accomplishments. Congratulations for a fine innings as captain.#CricketTwitter — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 15, 2022

Not the news which I wanted to read but you have done some amazing job as a leader to #IndianCricketTeam be proud of yourself @imVkohli — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) January 15, 2022

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen