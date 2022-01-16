New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli on Saturday shocked the entire cricket fraternity as he stepped down as India's Test Captain. His announcement came a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa 1-2. With Kohli stepping down as a captain, it has ended his seven-year reign as India's most successful Test Captain. 

Taking to Twitter, Virat shared a statement which stated, "Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage, and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but there has never been a lack of effort or lack of belief."

Soon after his announcement, a plethora of reactions flooded in from across the country, who expressed shock and lauded him for his achievements.

Take a look: 

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen