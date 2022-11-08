Travis Head Returns In Australia's ODI Squad Against England, Marcus Harris Recalled For West Indies Tests

Batter Travis Head has returned to Australia's ODI squad for the three-match series against England as Cricket Australia announced its squad on Monday.

Following defending champions' early exit from the T20 World Cup, a full-strength squad has been announced for the three-match series against England in Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne which will be Pat Cummins' first series as ODI captain.

Head will fill the vacancy created by Aaron Finch's ODI retirement.

He has had an excellent 2022 year in ODIs with 310 runs to his name and a strike rate of 112.72 when he faced Pakistan in Sri Lanka.

In the series against Pakistan, Head made 101 and 89 in consecutive matches.

"Our focus is to continue to build a squad with an eye on next year's World Cup under Pat as the new ODI captain, so it's an important series," national selector George Bailey said in an official statement released by CA.

"Travis Head...has demonstrated flexibility in the types of roles he can play in our ODI line-up. Our next opportunity in the ODI format will be in India next year which will allow us to experience similar conditions as for the World Cup in October," he added.

Following the ODI series against England later this month, Australia will also host West Indies in a two-Test series before Christmas.

Opener Marcus Harris has kept his place in the 14-member squad for the West Indies series, with Cricket Australia (CA) also preferring Ashes hero Scott Boland over Jhye Richardson as the fourth specialist seam option.

"After some larger squads for the sub-continent tours over the winter, we have returned to a very similar squad to that which performed strongly last summer in comprehensively winning the Ashes," said Bailey.

"Marcus Harris retains his place after continuing to perform for Gloucestershire in the English County competition and a strong start to the Marsh Sheffield Shield season," he added.

Australia ODI squad against England: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

Australia Test squad against West Indies: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

(With agency inputs)