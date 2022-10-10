Tough Road For Windies Without Pollard, Russell, And Bravo In T20 World Cup: Chris Gayle

Veteran swashbuckling West Indies batter Chris Gayle predicted that his side's journey in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia is going to be a tough ride without the experienced bunch of players including Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo.

The two-time ICC shortest format champions will be led by Nicholas Pooran in hope of their third title. The side has batted on their youngsters for the ICC showpiece event.

In an exclusive interview with jagran.com, the attacking opener talked about West Indies' chances in the T20 World Cup.

"It will be very tough for the West Indies team as the captain of the team is new and there is no Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Bravo in the team. Yes, it is definitely that the players who are included in the West Indies team are talented and can prove to be dangerous for any team. As everyone knows it is just a matter of adapting your strategy in the right way on match day. I hope the team plays well," Gayle said.

Despite missing veteran players in the Windies squad, Gayle is hopeful that the Caribbean nation is a much better contender for the title than no. 1 ranked T20I side India.

"There is a possibility for India, but more than that, the chances of winning this trophy are for West Indies," he said.

When asked about his prediction for the T20 World Cup finalists Gayle said, "According to me, the final match will be played between West Indies and Australia."



Gayle also spoke about his former batting partner KL Rahul's batting strike rate which is always the topic of debate among cricket pundits and said he knows his role in the team and it will be fun to watch him in the marquee event.

"We all know how dangerous Rahul is and can dominate any bowling attack on his day. Once he is set, he can prove to be very dangerous for the opposition team. Yes, at times people criticize him for his slow start, but Rahul is set on his own terms and knows his game," Gayle said.

"Rahul knows what the team expects from him and he knows his role. I am sure he will work out that in the T20 World Cup and it will be fun to watch him," he added.