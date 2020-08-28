From the Sreesanth-Harbhajan slap gate to spot-fixing, IPL has always found itself surrounded by controversies, some of them can be termed the ugliest cricket has ever seen. Take a look at top five IPL controversies of all time.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is all set to take place from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). IPL has been arguably the world's most famous T20 league since its debut season in 2008. However, the cash-rich tournament has always found itself surrounded by controversies, some of them can be termed the ugliest cricket has ever seen. So as we prepare for the live coverage of the IPL 2020 from UAE, let's also take a look at the top five IPL controversies of all time.

Sreesanth-Harbhajan slap gate

One of the ugliest incidents in IPL's history took place in the very first season when Harbhajan Singh, then Mumbai Indians captain, allegedly slapped Kings XI Punjab's S Sreesanth following a post-match altercation. The incident occurred after Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians in their former's home ground Mohali. While the IPL didn't release the main footage of the incident, a crying Sreesanth was all over the TV screens.

Spot Fixing controversy

Another controversy, probably the biggest of the IPL also involved Sreesanth and a few other players from Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings after they were allegedly involved in spot-fixing. The alleged spot-fixing happened in the 2013 edition and besides players, team owners were also reportedly involved in the corruption. The police claimed that Gurunath Meiyappan and Raj Kundra, who were the co-owners of the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, respectively, were also involved in the fixing.

Three players from Rajasthan Royals – S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan – were also arrested by the Delhi Police. The controversy led to N Srinivasan (father-in-law of Meiyappan) stepping down from his role in the BCCI. Both Chennai and Rajasthan were also banned from IPL for two seasons.

Luke Pomersbach molestation row

Just two days after Shahrukh Khan controversy, Delhi Police arrested Australian cricketer Luke Pomersbach, who was part of Vijay Mallya's RCB, for allegedly molesting an American Indian woman. It was alleged that Pomersbach had followed the woman to her bedroom and made unscrupulous remarks. He also allegedly beat her fiance when he tried to intervene. RCB suspended the player pending an inquiry but the woman later withdrew the case.

Shahrukh Khan's fight at Wankhede

Bollywood actor and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was banned from Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium following an ego-fuelled altercation with a security guard during IPL 2012. According to reports, Shahrukh Khan's children and their friends were playing in the field after the match was over. However, a security guard's attempt to get them off the ground enraged Shahrukh, who aggressively charged towards the guard. The nasty brawl became media highlights and the superstar was criticised for behaviour. He was later banned from entering Wankhede stadium for five years.

Ravindra Jadeja's IPL Ban

In the third edition of IPL, Ravindra Jadeja, who was part of Rajasthan Royals, was banned from playing IPL for one season after he allegedly tried to secure a better deal with Mumbai Indians. The star all-rounder was found guilty of breach of IPL's code of conduct by trying to seek a deal with the Mumbai Indians. Jadeja's appeal against the ban was also rejected by the IPL governing council.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma