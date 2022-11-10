Too Early To Say About Future Of Senior Players: Rahul Dravid After India's T20 World Cup Exit

After India's exit from the T20 World Cup, Men in Blue's head coach made a bold statement about the future of senior players including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and hinted that the team will continue to back them.

India suffered a massive 10-wicket loss against England at Adelaide Oval and failed to book a final berth against Pakistan. England outclassed India in all departments and were dominating the match from the beginning as they restricted Indian batters in the powerplay and then had a commanding chase with 24 balls to spare.

Alex Hales (86*) and Jos Buttler (80) scripted history with their unbeaten 170-run stand to put their side over the line and set up a final clash against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13.

"It's too early to say about the future of senior players - we have lots of time for the next T20 World Cup," Rahul Dravid said in the post-match press conference.

"We tried to attack a little bit with our lengths up front. We thought that was a tactic. They played that really well. The ball didn't swing here probably as much as it has in other parts of Australia or in other conditions. Played a little bit into their hands, and class players like that, both Buttler and Hales, I thought their partnership was fantastic today.

"I think they just put the pressure on us, never let that go, and even when our spinners came on on a wicket that we thought we might be able to control the game, they really counterattacked our spinners, as well, and put our spinners under a lot of pressure," he added.

Earlier, India overcome the dismal powerplay and posted a respectable 168/6 following Hardik Pandya's late blitz of 33-ball 63. India coach felt that the target was 20 runs short of the winning total despite scoring 68 runs in the final five overs.

"They hit really good lengths, didn't really let us get away. We felt at that 15-over mark we felt we were probably 15, 20 short, and we really had a good last five overs," Dravid said.

"I think Hardik out there was absolutely brilliant, but in the end it looked like we were a lot shorter than even 15, 20, but I think we should have been able to get to 180, 185 on that wicket. Maybe things might have been different with an early wicket after that," he added.