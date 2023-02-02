Tom Abell And Rehan Ahmed Named In England's Limited-Overs Squad For Bangladesh Tour

The first ODI between England and Bangladesh will take in Dhaka on March 1. (Photo: ANI)

Tom Abell and Rehan Ahmed have been included in England Men's squads for next month's ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh starting from March 1, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

ECB on Thursday named 15-member ODI and T20I squads for their tour of Bangladesh next month.

Young leg-spinner Ahmed earned a maiden call-up to the white-ball squad in Bangladesh next month. Rehan, the 18-year-old leg-spinner who took seven wickets on his Test debut in Karachi in December, including a fifth-innings five-for, has been added to England's ODI and T20I squads for the tour, the first to Bangladesh since 2016.

Saqib Mahmood has been selected to the ODI squad as he prepares to return to full international cricket following the back injury he suffered last May.

Uncapped Somerset batter Tom Abell, who is set to captain the England Lions in the upcoming ODI series in Sri Lanka, is included in both squads. The tour begins on March 1, the day after England's second Test against New Zealand concludes.

The three-match T20 series will be England's first since being crowned world champions following last November's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Both ODI and T20I squads include Jofra Archer, who recently made his international comeback against South Africa. However, Harry Brook, who recently played a good knock in South Africa, was left out.

Alex Hales, who finished just behind Jos Buttler in the run-scoring chart for England at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, was also absent from the T20I squad.

Ben Duckett and Will Jacks have been named to the T20I squad.

England ODI Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

England T20I Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Fixtures: 1st ODI - March 1 (Dhaka), 2nd ODI - March 3 (Dhaka), 3rd ODI - March 6 (Chattogram), 1st T20I - March 9 (Chattogram), 2nd T20I - March 12 (Dhaka), 3rd T20I - March 14 (Dhaka).