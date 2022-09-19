'Told Shoaib Malik To Take Retirement...': Former Pakistan Skipper

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez revealed that he had told veteran batter Shoaib Malik to hang up his boots after the former announced his retirement from the international cricket.

Despite not being the consistent member of the national side, many were hopeful that experienced Malik will make into the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad but the case is totally different now as he is not named in the World Cup-bound squad.

"Malik gave his best to Pakistan for about 21-22 years and maintaining your fitness standards for that long is absolutely remarkable. When I took my retirement, I told Malik to take retirement as well because I knew that he will not be respected as it was also evident in my case. My understanding was that he wanted one last standing but cricket is cruel like this," Hafeez told Cricket Pakistan.

Malik, who had announced his retirement from ODI cricket after the 2019 World Cup, has not featured in Pakistan's side since November 2021 when he last played against Bangladesh in the T20I. He was not picked in Pakistan's Asia Cup squad.

"Unfortunately, even when he had announced his retirement from ODI cricket, the farewell match was not given, realizing his services, the match should have been given. Our management has always been lacking when it comes to bidding them a farewell," Hafeez maintained.

"If he had participated in the World Cup, the team would have got a senior player, don't talk about that he cannot play cut or pull, don't forget that he played cricket for 22 years so he didn't play these shots?. We need to understand; we need proper cricketers with whom we can make winning combination whether he is 40 or 20," he concluded.

In 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 124 T20Is, Malik scored 1898, 7534 and 2435 respectively, with the help of 12 centuries and 61 half-centuries.