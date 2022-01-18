Paarl (South Africa) | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the 3-match ODI series against South Africa starting January 19, KL Rahul, Team India's stand-in captain addressed the media on Tuesday. He revealed how he hasn't given serious thought to the idea of being India's full-time Test captain but if chosen for the coveted job, he would try to take the "team forward" as best as he can.

"To lead the country is a dream come true for any player and something special that he will cherish for a long time. I am no different," Rahul said.

"It will be exciting but I am not really looking for anything at this time but if it happens to come, I will try my best to carry Team India and Indian cricket forward to the best of my abilities," he added.

"I hadn't given it a thought till the articles with names started doing rounds," Rahul said.

"I had the opportunity to lead the Test team in Johannesburg and it was something really, really special, the result wasn't as expected but it was a great learning experience, which I will always be proud of."

"I am human, will make mistakes but learn from them too"

Rahul also commented on his underwhelming captaincy record till date, which includes a Test defeat and only 12 wins in 27 IPL games, his first reaction was sarcasm which was not lost on anyone.

"Look, thanks for the stat man. It gives me a lot of confidence," he smiled while replying to the query.

For Rahul, staying balanced in every aspect of life is the key.

"I take every game as it comes and I am not someone who gets worried or stays too happy. I try to remain balanced, with results. We did have a great chance to win series after Centurion.

"It was a bit unfortunate and there is so much to learn," said Rahul, who had a forgettable Test captaincy debut at Johannesburg.

For him, he will get better as he grows in the job.

"I played under great captains, Virat and all, and I can use that when I captain in more games for my country. I am human and I will make mistakes but I will also get better at the job.

"That's where my mind is at. ODI is a fresh start and a great opportunity to captain my country," he added.

Posted By: Ashita Singh