'Tinder Shubman Se Match Kara Do': Female Fan's Epic Proposal For Shubman Gill Wins Heart

Shubman Gill became the highest individual T20I scorer for India surpassing Virat Kohli's 122 against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

India batter Shubman Gill is enjoying the purple patch with the bat. He smashed his maiden T20I century in the third match against New Zealand and powered India to a humongous 168-run win to seal the series 2-1 in Ahmedabad.

Gill was adjudged Player of the Match for his 63-ball 126* studded with seven sixes and 12 fours. During the match at Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, Gill got a sweet proposal from one of his female fans who had the message written on the placard. "Tinder, Shubman se match kara do." (Tinder, match me with Shubman), the caption read on the plycard.

Didi ka match karado koi pic.twitter.com/wDF99VpEaz — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) February 1, 2023

Now, the post is doing rounds on the internet with people also reacting to it.

Gill shattered many records as he became the fifth Indian batter to score hundreds in all three formats of the game. He also became the highest individual T20I scorer for India surpassing Virat Kohli's 122 against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

On Thursday, taking to Instagram, Virat Kohli posted a picture with Gill on story and wrote: "Sitaara (Star). The future is here".

After the match commenting on his knock Gill said, "It feels good when you practice and it pays off. I was backing myself to score big. Didn't happen in the Sri Lanka series, but happy to see it work out now."

"Everybody has a different technique to hit sixes. Hardik bhai told me to play my game, not do anything extra and he kept backing me. When you represent your country, there is no fatigue. It was my dream to play for India, and I am very fortunate to be part of the team in all three formats," he added.