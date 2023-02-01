Throwback: When MS Dhoni Blasted Indian Fielders Before 2015 World Cup - 'We Could Have Lost This'

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been always deemed as someone who almost never lost his cool during a cricket match. Mainly due to his ability, he was able to thrive in difficult situations and took the team home at several occasions.

However, former India fielding coach R. Sridhar, in his book 'Coaching Beyond', talked about an incident where Dhoni did lose his cool after a match during a team meeting. The incident goes back to 2014, where Windies toured for an ODI series and won the first match comfortably. During the 2nd match, the visitors were cruising yet again with 170/2 while chasing a target of 264. However, Windies collapsed during the 2nd innings and India took the match by 48 runs. In both matches, poor fielding by the Indian fielders was the common factor and deeply dented the team.



A visibly upset Dhoni had said after the match: “I feel quite a few things are missing. We have to pull our socks up. We have not played to our potential. This game is a crucial eye opener for us. We are on the winning side, but we could have lost this."

“In the dressing room, he ripped the team to shreds and gave them an ultimatum, making it clear that if they didn’t meet certain standards in fielding and fitness, they would not make the World Cup cut, no matter what name they answer to. That showed me the kind of fielding culture he was looking to establish in white-ball cricket," he added.