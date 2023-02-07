Throwback Special: How Anil Kumble Dismantled Pakistan Batting Line-up In Delhi To Take Ten wickets In An Innings, Watch

This effort enabled India to register a win by 212 runs, and Kumble became the second bowler after England's Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in a single Test inning.

By JE Sports Desk
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 01:06 PM IST
Anil Kumble celebrating after getting a wicket. (Credits: ANI)

IT was a moment of pure glory for India as former India spinner Anil Kumble grabbed '10 wickets' in a test innings against Pakistan in 1999 on this day. He achieved the feat at the iconic Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, now known as Arun Jaitley cricket stadium in Delhi during the second Test of the two-match series.

After setting a target of 420 runs in the match, the visitors got off to a steady start as openers Shahid Afridi and Saeed Anwar put on 101 runs for the first wicket.

It was then Kumble who came into the attack and wreaked havoc on the Pakistani batting line-up.

Check out the video here:

The spinner, also known as 'Jumbo' first dismissed Afridi (41) in the 25th over. After the right-handed batter's dismissal, India kept on taking wickets through Kumble, and Pakistan was reduced to 128/6 in no time. Kumble then kept on taking wickets at regular intervals and he got his tenth scalp in the 61st over after dismissing Wasim Akram.

Kumble finished with bowling figures of 10-74 from 26.3 overs. A legend of the game, Kumble had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008. He finished with 619 wickets in the longest format of the game.

He has the third-highest number of wickets (619) in Tests, only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708).

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel had become the third bowler to pick all ten wickets in a single Test innings and he achieved the feat against India at the Wankhede Stadium.

 

Inputs from ANI

