London/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a shocking incident months after English sports spectators were criticised globally for hurling racial abuses against minority footballers of British team, bottle corks were thrown at Team India batter KL Rahul in Lord's Cricket ground in London on Saturday. The incident reportedly took place during the first session of Day 3 of the second Test match againsy Englane at Lord's in London. KL Rahul was standing at third man boundary when the bottle corks were thrown at him from a section of the crowd watching the match in the capacity of stadium spectators.

Netizens furiously took to Twitter to share their reactions on the incident.

“Champagne corks. Cheap from England fans,” a user wrote on micro blogging site, while sharing the images of at least half a dozen bottle corks lying on the ground at the spot where KL Rahul was standing.

“This is so shameful act by English crowd , they are throwing Bottle corks on KL Rahul just bcoz he scored a fantastic century? So called crowd who appreciates opponents performance also" (sic) Disgusting !!!!,” reacted another netizen.

“We Respect Root and Bairstow even though they score against us. But the jealous dinglish fans throw corks at Rahul for his ton against them (sic) #ShamelessEnglishFans,” wrote a third user.

“Lords crowd throwing Champagne corks at the Indian player Rahul on the boundary. Find them, throw them out and ban them from cricket for life,” reacted a fourth user.

By the third session on Day 3 of second test match between India and England, the hosts so far are trailing by 22 runs.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma