'Those Numbers Don't Come Without Ability And Quality': Ganguly Backs Virat Kohli Amid Criticism

Star India batter Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch and a groin injury has made the matters worse for the talisman. The 33-year-old's last international ton came in 2019 and his disappointing run of form continued in Tests and T20I series against England, as he could manage only 11 and 20 in Edgbaston Test and could score only 12 runs in his two innings in T20Is.

Despite all the failures, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly backs him to get back to his scoring ways. Ganguly said that the numbers and records Virat Kohli has in his name do not happen without ability and quality. Ganguly further asserted that Kohli has to find his way and come back to his real form.

"Of course, look at the numbers he has got in international cricket that doesn't happen without ability and quality. Yes, he has had a tough time and he knows that. He has been a great player himself", BCCI President Sourav Ganguly as quoted by ANI said.

"He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more and only Virat Kohli can do that," Ganguly added.

Virat Kohli's poor run of form has led to enormous criticism and some of the former cricketers like legend Kapil Dev and Venkatesh Prasad have even questioned his place in the T20 side.

"These things will happen in sport. It has happened to everybody. It has happened to Sachin, It has happened to Rahul, it has happened to me, it has happened to Kohli. It is going to happen to future players. That's part and parcel of sport and I think as a sportsman you just need to listen, be aware of what it is and just go and play your game, " explained Sourav Ganguly.

Virat Kohli will have to perform and get back to his scoring ways or he could find it difficult to make it into the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia starting October 16.

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly was felicitated by the British Parliament on Wednesday. The Indian cricket legend was felicitated on the same date July 13 when he led India to Natwest final win in 2002 and exactly 20 years later on the same day he was honoured in the same city.

"I was felicitated by the British Parliament as a Bengali so it was nice. It was in the Parliament. They contacted me six months ago. They do this award every year and I got it," Ganguly said.



(With ANI Inputs)