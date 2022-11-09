'This World Cup Deserve IND vs PAK Final': Former Cricketers React To Babar Azam-Led Side's Semifinal Win

Pakistan team players take a victory lap at Sydney Cricket Ground after securing the final spot. (Photo: @TheRealPCB Twitter)

Following Pakistan's convincing win over New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup, former cricketers have heaped praises on the Babar Azam-led side for their brilliant performance at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Paceman Shaheen Afridi led the way with 2-24 as the Black Caps were restricted to 152-4 before openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam finally found their scoring touch with half-centuries in a 105-run stand to lay the foundation for victory.

Pakistan scraped into the last four only after the Netherlands had upset South Africa last Sunday but will now play India or England, who face off in the second semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday, in Sunday's title decider in Melbourne.

Pakistan's entry to the final attracted reactions from former cricketers across the border including World Cup winner Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif wrote, "This World Cup deserve india/pak final."

"ALHAMDULLILAH. Congrats to the entire Nation. We are in the Finals," tweeted Waqar Younis.

"Congratulations to Babar Azam and the team for a great win," tweeted former Prime Minister and Pakistan skipper Imran Khan.

"Yay clinical performance congratulations to team Pakistan 🇵🇰 and of course to all Pakistanis . Now let’s enjoy the finals . #PakvsNz #T20WorldCup2022," former Pakistan great Wasim Akram tweeted.

Former India batter Suresh Raina wrote, "Congratulations to the Pakistan team on their brilliant and high-energy performance in the semi-finals. Huge congratulations to the great coach and mentor behind the team, the one who never failed to set an example himself

@HaydosTweets #PakvsNz #T20WorldCup2022."

"Our start (in the tournament) was not good, but we worked hard and kept our belief," said Rizwan, who was named player of the match for his 57 off 43 balls.

Riding the momentum of their great escape from the group stage, the 2009 champions lost the toss but still looked charged with confidence from the moment Afridi took the ball for the opening over.

Skipper Kane Williamson steadied the ship with Daryl Mitchell but departed for 46 when he attempted to paddle a slower Afridi delivery which rattled into his unguarded stumps.

Mitchell, New Zealand's batting hero on their run to last year's final in Abu Dhabi, continued to an unbeaten 53 but his 35-ball innings featured only four boundaries as tight bowling and athletic fielding kept him shackled.

Babar and Rizwan had failed to deliver on their considerable reputations in the group stage but made up for it in some style with a blockbuster opening partnership.

The captain enjoyed a stroke of luck when he was dropped by wicketkeeper Conway off his first ball from Trent Boult but hammered 53 runs off the next 41 deliveries he faced before holing out in the deep.

Rizwan reached the half century mark soon afterwards before also holing out but Mohammad Haris kept up the pace with a bright 30 and Shan Masood got them over the line at 153-3 with five balls to spare.