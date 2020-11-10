Steve Waugh said he is both disappointed and surprised that Kohli will miss a portion of one of the most important series of his whole career to be at the birth of his first child.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian Skipper Virat Kohli will return to India after playing the first test of the four-match series against Australia beginning later this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday. Reacting to the development, former Australian captain Steve Waugh said he is both disappointed and surprised that Kohli will miss a portion of one of the most important series of his whole career to be at the birth of his first child.

"I am a little bit disappointed he's not going to be there, and a bit surprised," Waugh told AFP, adding, "This was really shaping up as key series of his whole career after he's achieved just about everything. But obviously family comes first."

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January 2021. The skipper however, will be available for the T20 and One Day International series against Australia.

"At the selection committee meeting held on October 26th, 2020, Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide," the BCCI said in a release.

Test Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bymrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

Posted By: Lakshay Raja