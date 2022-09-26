This Is The Best I've Seen Him In Last 6 Months: Virat Kohli on Suryakumar's Fierce Knock

India star batter Virat Kohli was in all praise of his teammate and stylish batter Suryakumar Yadav, who steered the innings along with former after losing both the openers early in the game while chasing 187.

Suryakumar played a knock of 69 runs off 36 balls studded with 5 sixes and 5 fours. He looked absolute confident with his shot making and played variety of shots all around the park. Kohli anchored the innings and stitched two vital partnerships with Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya for 104 and 48 runs respectively. Kohli's third and fourth wicket partnerships helped India to outclass Australia in the final T20I. He played 63-run knock including 4 sixes and 3 fours and stayed till the last over of the innings.

"That's why I'm batting at 3, I have to utilise my experience and give the team what the team wants. I got off to a good start then I had to take down Zampa because he's an important bowler through the middle. When Surya started hitting it like that, I kinda looked at the dug-out as well. Rohit and Rahul bhai both told me, 'you can just keep batting on' because Surya was striking it that well. It was just about building a partnership. I just used my experience a little bit," Kohli said after the match.

Kohli had the best view at Suryakumar's blistering knock being at the other end and the former skipper gave his verdict on the stylish batter's knock.

"Absolute clarity in what he wants to do. He has the game to bat under any sort of situation and any condition. He has shown that already. He got a hundred in England, he batted beautifully in the Asia Cup. Here, he's striking the ball as well as I have seen him strike. For the past 6 months, he's been outstanding. It's the array of shots and to play those shots at the right time is such a tremendous skill. He's a guy who knows his game inside out. He's got the gift of timing and I was in awe watching him play his shots," he added.

Chasing 187, India didn't have the best of starts as openers KL Rahul (1) and Rohit Sharma (17) were out inside the first four overs. But Kohli and Suryakumar batted with authority, hitting boundaries and sixes at regular intervals to keep the required run rate in check as Australian bowlers struggled to find answers.

While Suryakumar orchestrated the carnage, Kohli played the second fiddle. At the halfway mark India needed 96 with eight wickets in hand.

Suryakumar soon brought his fifty as the duo plundered 15 off Adam Zampa's 13th over. Australia fashioned a comeback, ending Suryakumar's outstanding innings with India needing 53 off the last six overs.

Kohli, however, continued to go about his business, whacking Pat Cummins for a six in the very next over. He brought his first fifty of the series in 36 balls.

Australia bowled some tight overs to keep themselves in the hunt. But Hardik (25 not out) and Kohli slammed a couple of sixes but the latter was out leaving India in need of five runs from four balls.

Earlier, Tim David's blistering 27-ball 54 and Cameron Green's quickfire 21-ball 52 helped Australia to post 186/7 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by India. Axar Patel was the most effective among the Indian bowlers, taking 3 wickets for 33 runs.