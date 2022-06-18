New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Bollywood's King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan, rules millions of hearts. SRK is now set to bring a revolution and set an example on its own by introducing the women's cricket team to the Knight Riders franchise. For the unversed, SRK co-owns Knight Riders and has recently introduced the Trinbago Knight Riders' women's team to the world.

People can witness the performance of TKR in the inaugural match of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). Taking to Twitter, SRK informed his fans about owning TKR.

Sharing the information, the actor wrote, “This is such a happy moment for all of us at KKRiders, ADKRiders, and of course the lovely set of people at TKRiders. Hope I can make it there to see this live!!”

On the other hand, in the Original post, TKR women's team can be seen in the red jersey. The team can be seen giving a smile as they are all set to enter the tournament on August 30. Further, Khan also said that he hopes to see his team play live in the match, which is set to get underway on August 18.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh not only co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders, but also has its franchise of Los Angeles Knight Riders, and the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Apart from SRK's TKR, two other teams have also confirmed their entry into the league including Barbados Royals, and Guyana Amazon Warriors. A WCPL will be held concurrently with the men’s CPL.

Shah Rukh Khan co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders With Juhi Chawala. The actor was not present at the IPL auction in February this year. Instead, his daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan along with Juhi's daughter Jhanvi Mehta had represented the actors at the event.

Meanwhile, on SRK's work front, the actor was last seen in Zero and will be next seen in the high-anticipated film 'Pathaan'. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Atlee's directorial 'Jawan'.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen