New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Scripting the history in the shortest format of the game, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on this day thirteen years ago smashed six sixes in an over on Stuart Broad during the England vs India match in the first-ever T20I World Cup in 2007.

The flamboyant batsman not just amassed six sixes but also scored his fifty in just 12 balls, which is still the fastest in the T20 international format.

Yuvi’s extraordinary batting skills led India to post 218 runs on the scoreboard. Later the men in blue went on to won the match against England by 18 runs. The Men in Blue were able to win the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and Yuvraj proved to be a vital player for the team in the tournament.

Time and again Yuvraj has proved his mettle in the Indian cricket and has led the team India to many unforgettable victories. In the 2011 World Cup, which India had won, Yuvraj became the first all-rounder to score over 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single World Cup.

Yuvraj went on to receive four Man of the Match awards in the tournament and also received the Man of the Tournament for 362 runs and 15 wickets.

On June 10 last year, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. However, Yuvraj has reportedly sent a mail to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah, seeking their permission to come out of retirement.

In his letter, he has made it clear that if he can play for Punjab, he will then not pursue options of playing in the global T20 leagues.

With a career spanning over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj cemented his place as a player who could win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, fierce batting, or smart bowling.

