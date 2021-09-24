New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: It was on this day in 2007 when a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-inspired India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by just five runs at the Wanderers in South Africa's Johannesburg to win the inaugural T20I World Cup.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, India had posted a decent target of 158 runs for Pakistan, thanks to opener Gautam Gambhir's match-winning 75. The Men in Blue were off to flyer in the final after Yusuf Pathan (15) hit one four and a six. However, he was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Asif in the third over.

Soon, Robin Uthappa (8) by Sohail Tanvir as India lost their second wicket for just 40 runs at the board. However, Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh (14) came to India's rescue and put up a partnership of 63 runs for the fourth wicket.

India, however, kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but a quick 16-ball 30 from Rohit Sharma, who was a middle-order batsman back then, helped the Men in Blue reach 157 runs in their 20 overs.

#OnThisDay in 2007!



The @msdhoni-led #TeamIndia created history as they lifted the ICC World T20 Trophy. 🏆 👏



Relive that title-winning moment 🎥 👇 pic.twitter.com/wvz79xBZJv — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2021

Defending 157, India came out all guns blazing as Pakistan was reduced to 77/6 with all their big guns like Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik sent back to the pavilion. However, Misbah-ul-Haq did not give up hope and he started hammering Indian bowlers all around the park and brought the equation really close for Pakistan.

In the final over, Pakistan needed 13 to win and Dhoni opted for Joginder Sharma to bowl the six deliveries. Misbah hammered the second delivery of the over for a six, and India's hope of winning the match looked glim. However, on the third delivery of the over, Misbah went for a scoop shot only to hand a simple catch to Sreesanth.

As a result, India won the finals by five runs and took home the coveted T20 trophy. After this, Dhoni went on to lift two more ICC trophies -- 50-over World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013.

Yuvraj Singh was the standout performer for India in the 2007 T20 World Cup as he hit six 6s in an over bowled by England's Stuart Broad. He also played a memorable knock of 70 runs against Australia in the semi-finals.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma