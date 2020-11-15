Also known as 'Master Blaster', Sachin made his debut in a Test match between India and Pakistan that was played in Karachi in 1989.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, who is considered as the "God of cricket", had made his international debut on this day in 1989. Also known as 'Master Blaster', Sachin made his debut in a Test match between India and Pakistan that was played in Karachi in 1989. Notably, former Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis had also made his debut in that same match.

Over the years, Sachin broke several cricketing records and made many of his own, sealing a place in the hearts of cricket lovers across the world. Thanking him for his selfless service for over two decades, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) shared a photo collage of Sachin's first and last international game.

"#OnThisDay 1989 - @sachin_rt made his debut in international cricket 2013 - The legend walked out to bat for #TeamIndia one final time Thank you for inspiring billions across the globe," the BCCI said while sharing the picture.

Apart from the BCCI, fans and veteran cricketers also took to Twitter to thank Sachin for serving the Indian cricket for over two decades.

"thousands of time this trend continues and all time being overwhelmed by his stature and aura around still could feel excitement and nostalgia pass through all fans of #SachinTendulkar is unbelievable," said a fan on Twitter.

"7 years back, approx. this was the time when God of Cricket walked out of his kingdom at 74.. and there was a loud silenceDisappointed face.. @sachin_rt Clapping hands sign "The Man who directed my childhood" #SachinTendulkar #SachinDebutDay," said another user on Twitter.

"#SachinTendulkar debuted on this day and rest is history....Being a 90s kids when I see people coining terms like legend to Rohit & Kohli, I feel amused. They will never understand why there will only be one LEGEND & GOD : Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar," said another fan.

Born on April 24, 1973, Sachin made his debut against Pakistan in 1989. The maverick, however, made just 15 runs in his first innings.

Over the years, Sachin forged his name in history as the 'greatest batsman of all time' and got nicknamed as the 'Master Blaster'. He is the only batsman in the history of the game who has scored 100 centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs) and scored over 34,000 runs.

The legendary batsman had bid adieu to international cricket in 2013. In 2019, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

