New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: It was on this day in 1989 when a 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar rewrote history and became the youngest player across the world to register a fifty in Test cricket. Playing the likes of Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan in only his second game, Sachin showed tremendous patience, grit and determination to become the youngest batsman to hit a Test match fifty.

In that match, which was being played against arch-rivals Pakistan in Faisalabad, India were struggling as they had lost four wickets for just 104 runs when a 16-year-old Sachin walked out to bat. However, what happened afterwards could have never been imagined by Indian fans as Sachin stitched a 143-run partnership with Sanjay Manjrekar for the fifth wicket.

Sachin went on to score 59, hitting four boundaries. Although that innings didn't help India win the match, it showed a glimpse of the 'Tendulkar legend' to the world. Now, 32 years after that innings, Sachin has forged his name in history as the 'greatest batter of all time', getting nicknamed as the 'Master Blaster'.

As we remember the day when Sachin became the youngest batsman to score a Test fifty, here's a look at some of the records that are being held by the 'Master Blaster':

* Sachin is the only batsman in the world to have 100 centuries to his name - 51 in one-day internationals (ODIs) and 49 in Tests.

* Sachin holds the record for most centuries (49) and nineties (10) in Test cricket.

* Out of Sachin 51 Test centuries, 29 have come as overseas tons which is itself a record.

* He also holds the record for most runs in ODIs and Tests. The former India cricketer has scored 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 runs in ODIs.

* He is also the only player in world cricket to play 200 games in Test cricket.

* He also holds the record for most centuries in a calendar year (Nine in the year 1998).

* The former India captain was also the first player in ODIs to score 10,000 runs.

* Sachin also holds the world record for the most stadium appearances. In ODIs, he has played in 90 different stadiums across the world.

* He is also the joint-fastest to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma