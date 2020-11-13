On this day in 2014, Rohit Sharma blasted a colossal 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens, which is and appears to remain the highest-ever individual score by any batsman in ODIs.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India vice-captain Rohit Sharma is arguably the most devastating ODI batsman and has the ability to crush any of his opponent with his effortless batting skills and hitting technique. Rohit, in his career so far, has achieved so many milestones that you can't remember them all, but some of them are so unique and huge records that you can't forget them at all.

On this day, November 13, 2014, the Hit-Man Sharma, blasted a colossal 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which is and appears to remain the highest-ever individual score by any batsman in the history of ODI cricket. Rohit achieved the grand feat in just 173 deliveries and had amassed 33 fours and 9 sixes in his innings.

So on the 6th anniversary of Rohit Sharma's unbelievable inning, here is a look at 10 special numbers that define his colossal performance:

264*: Rohit Sharma's score against Sri Lanka and one of the only 8 double centuries scored in ODI Cricket so far. Of the total 200s scored so far, 3 of them were scored by Rohit Sharma. Martin Guptil, Sachin Tendulkar, Virendra Sehwag, Fakhar Zaman and Chris Gayle are the other batsmen who have scored a double century in ODI cricket.

2: This double hundred was Rohit Sharma's second in his career. He had, on November 2, 2013, amassed an unbeaten 209 off 158 deliveries against Australia in Bengaluru.

13: The number 13 is usually considered to be unauspicious or unlucky, but for Hit-Man Sharma, the number 13 proved to be a magical one. Interestingly, all of Rohit Sharma's double hundreds have an association with number 13. Rohit Sharma scored his first double century in 2013. More interestingly, his other two double hundreds against Sri Lanka (in Bengaluru in 2014 and Mohali in 2017) came on November 13th and December 13th.

Another coincidence with number 13 is that when Rohit scored 264, the Sri Lankan team's total while chasing the target, was only 251, 13 short of Rohit's individual score in that match.

152.6: Rohit Sharma, in his inning of 264, scored those runs at a massive strike rate of 152.6, which is the highest among all the 8 double centuries ever scored in ODI's.

33: During his 264-run inning, Rohit Sharma smashed 33 boundaries, which is the highest by any batsman on ODI cricket. The second highest is 25 by Sachin Tendulkar and Virendra Sehwag.

173: Rohit Sharma faced a total of 173 deliveries during his 264-run inning. It is the joint-fifth highest number of deliveries played by a batsman in ODI cricket. Glenn Turner of New Zealand holds the record for facing most (201) deliveries in an ODI match.

186: Rohit Sharma during his inning of 264 scored 33 fours, most by any batsmen in an ODI inning, and 9 sixes, which accounted for 186 runs of his 264 runs. This is the record for most runs from fours and sixes in an ODI inning.

65.34%: Rohit's 264 was 65.34 per cent of India's total of 404 in Kolkata. Only two players -- Kapil Dev and Vivian Richards -- are ahead of Rohit in this record.



198: The second-highest score for India (when Rohit scored a record 264) was Kohli's 66. This is the maximum difference between the highest and the second-highest individual score in an ODI inning.

Posted By: Talib Khan