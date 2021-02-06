India vs England: Former English cricketer Andrew Flintoff took a dig at Bollywood megastar Amithabh Bachchan for his 2016 tweet where he had written off Joe Root

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Hours after Joe Root made history by becoming the first player to smash a double century in his 100th match, former cricketer Andrew Flintoff took a dig at Bollywood megastar Amithabh Bachchan for his 2016 tweet where he had written off the English skipper.

Responding to a tweet by Flintoff where he said that Kohli will be as good as Root someday, Bachchan in 2016 had written off the latter saying he would be "rooted out". Flintoff responded to the tweet five years later after Root's double-century, saying "with the greatest respect, this aged well."

With the greatest respect , this aged well 😂 https://t.co/sjhs7HGT1d — Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) February 6, 2021

England have dominated the first six sessions of the maiden test on the back of a stellar innings of 2018 by the skipper. Root broke multiple records on way to his double century. He is now only the second skipper after Don Bradman to register 150 plus scores in three consecutive matches of the longest format of the game. This is Root's second double century in the past three tests. The skipper had dominated the recently-concluded test series against Sri Lanka, smashing 228 and 186 in the previous two tests.

England are eight down for 555 at the end of Day 2. The team will look to grab quick runs in the first session before declaring or getting bowled out. The Indian pacers struggled to find breakthroughs in the England innings after the quick dismissals of Rory Burns and Daniel Lawrence. The team had lost the toss and asked to bowl first. India will need to win this series by 2-0, 2-1, 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0 to qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja