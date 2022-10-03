'Thinking Of Not Playing Him...': Rohit's Candid Response On How To Retain Suryakumar's Form

India skipper Rohit Sharma was in all praise of his star batter Suryakumar Yadav, who played the knock of 22-ball 61 and guided the side to post their fourth highest T20I total, for his blistering innings which also made him complete 1000 T20I runs and made the difference in the match.

The middle-order batter is enjoying the form of his life as he is consistently scoring runs for India at no. 4. Heading into the next month's T20 World Cup in Australia, Suryakumar will be the vital cog of India's batting with his 360 degree variety of shots.

India are set to play against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening clash in the showpiece event At MCG on October 23.

When Rohit was asked about how to retain Suryakumar's form till the shortest format World Cup he said, "I'm thinking of not playing Surya till the 23rd to keep his form (laughs)."

Talking about India's new fearless batting approach Rohit said at the post-match presentation, "All of us came together and said this is what we want. It has given mixed results but we will continue that approach. In the recent past, the focus has been on each individual to come in and do the job, we've moved forward from there."

Apart from Suryakumar, the top-three batters also produced runs including fifty from KL Rahul (57) and 43 and 49* runs knocks by Rohit and Virat Kohli respectively. India won the match by 16 runs and sealed the three-match series 2-0 which is India's first T20I series win over South Africa.

However, while defending the total India's death bowling was again tested and it didn't get better as they leaked 57 runs in the last three overs of the innings. Rohit also admitted the shortcoming in death bowling and said it will improve.

"There is concern to be honest, as we haven't bowled well. But that is the area where we will be challenged. We do it with the bat too. The expectations are high. It's not a concerning but we have to pick ourselves," he said.

In a 458-run affair, it was raining sixes and fours in both the innings of the match. But the all-round effort from the hosts benefitted them to outclass their opponents in such a high-scoring encouter.

Chasing giant target of 238, South Africa were reduced to 5/2 after Arshdeep Singh took two wickets in his first over, but Quinton de Kock and David Miller rebuilt with a century stand that gave South Africa a distant chance of scaling the target down.

Miller completed his second T20I ton off just 46 balls, but in the end, the target was too high for South Africa to chase down. The unbeaten 174-run stand between Miller and de Kock is now the highest for the fourth wicket or lower in T20Is but it went in vain. De Kock was struggling to get going on the Indian bowlers as he scored 48-ball 69 despite coming as an opener.