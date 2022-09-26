'They've Found Another One Again': Australia Coach On Axar Patel In Absence Of Jadeja

The three-match series against Australia gave India an opportunity to buckle up themselves for the next month's T20 World Cup in Australia following their depleted Asia Cup in the UAE. Rohit Sharma-led side, however, was able to solve few of their shortcomings in the shortest format encounter after a 2-1 series win against the visitors in Hyderabad. The biggest takeaway for India in this series was the rise of Axar Patel in absence of heavyweight all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja due to knee injury.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald highlighted the same after Axar was declared Player Of The Series for his outstanding performance in the series. The left-arm spinner scalped eight wickets in the series while maintaining a decent economy. He returned with the figures of 3-33 in his four overs on Sunday.

"Axar, in particular, had an outstanding series. With Jaddu out everyone thought that it might become a bit of a weakness for India, but they've found another one again, which tends to happen," McDonald said at the post-match press conference after India clinched the series.

Asked if it's a concern heading to the World Cup, McDonald said: "Across the series the run rate was high, it was entertaining cricket from the get-go. Bat dominated the ball, so there was really no place to hide for bowling units, in particular death."

"We worked our way through some plans. We saw some good results with some of the plans that we implemented that might be able to transition to the World Cup. The connection between here (India) and Australia might be slightly different, a little bit more bounce, different tactics. Mitchell Starc comes back into the picture being one of our best death bowlers. So, we feel like we'll get reinforcements there," he added.

McDonald talked about the team's death bowling which according to him is an area for improvement for the T20 World Champions.

"The conversations always going to be can you get better at your death bowling? The answer to that is yes. We encourage our guys to make good decisions and execute them. Sometimes the batter out-executes you and we've seen that with Hardik (Pandya) across the series," he said.

Further, Australia coach heaped praises for India star batter Suryakumar Yadav after his heroic 36-ball 69 innings in the final T20I of the series.

"Suryakumar Yadav was outstanding today and he's gonna be dangerous in the World Cup but he showed what he can do," he said.