'These Series Victories Are Part Of A Bigger Picture We're Trying To Achieve': Ben Stokes

England skipper Ben Stokes said that the series win against Pakistan is a special achievement for them and is part of a much larger bigger goal that they're embarking on.

England won the second Test against Pakistan by 26 runs to seal the three-match series by 2-0 at Multan. England had won only two away Tests against Pakistan prior to the start of this series. This is England's first series win in Pakistan since 2000-01.

"Coming to the subcontinent, it's always a tough place to come and win [games of] cricket," Stokes told Sky Sports after the match.

"We know what we've achieved this week. We know that it's something that's not unheard of, but very rare to do, especially as an English team. We'll take it all in. We do understand how special an achievement this is this week, but as we keep saying, these series victories and these wins are part of a much bigger picture in what we're trying to achieve at the moment," he added.

Stokes was happy to see the way his bowlers and batters performed on the slow wicket of Multan.

For England, Mark Wood scalped six wickets in the match while Ollie Robinson and James Ander bagged three wickets each on the track which suited spin bowling. Jack Leach got hold of five wickets in the match while Joe Root grabbed three dismissals.

"We were happy with the way we applied ourselves this whole week with the bat, with the ball and especially in the field. We've got a few lads under the weather again so to be out here and grafting out in the field, it's been a great team collective yet again and the lads really deserve everything they got this week. This was another challenge presented to us, with the wicket being more in the slower bowlers' favour than last week, but the way in which our batters went out and applied themselves in tricky conditions was fantastic and we kept the scoreboard ticking over in the way in which we want to, even though there were wickets falling," Stokes said.

"It showed yet again how versatile our bowling line-up is. Bowlers can bowl well in England with favourable conditions, but to come here and do what our team has done over the first two matches is seriously impressive on slow, docile wickets," he added.

The final Test of the series will begin on Saturday, December 17 in Karachi.