Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Outgoing Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has claimed that Indian players are physically and mentally drained after the bio-secure bubble for the last six months. Shashtri feels that there should have been a bigger gap between the IPL and the World Cup.

Ahead of his last match as Head Coach for Team India, Shastri looked upon his journey as the head coach and said, "It (journey) has been fantastic. When I took this job, I said in my mind I want to make a difference and I think I have. Sometimes in life, it's not all about what you accomplish, it's what you overcome."

He also said that "I am mentally drained but I expect that at my age. These guys are physically and mentally drained, six months in a bubble and we would have ideally liked a bigger gap between the IPL and the World Cup. It's when the big games come and when the pressure hits you - you are not that switched on as you should be. "

“Not an excuse, we are not scared of losing - in trying to win you will lose a game," he added.

He further lauded the Indian cricket players' efforts and said, "what these guys have overcome over the last five years, the way they have travelled across the globe and performed in every part of the globe in all formats of the game will make this - irrespective of what's happened here - as one of the great teams in the history of the game. I have absolutely no doubt in my mind. It's unfortunate that we are out of this tournament but that takes nothing away from a great side."

"Across all formats there are plenty. But winning in red-ball cricket across the globe - West Indies, Sri Lanka, Australia, England we are leading the series. It could be the longest lead in the history of cricket because the next Test is next year," he said.

As per the reports, Ravi Shastri has been offered the position of Coach for Ahmedabad's IPL Franchise.

Posted By: Ashita Singh