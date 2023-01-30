These 2 Wickets Are Not Made For T20, Curators Should Prepare Pitches Early: Hardik Pandya

India T20I skipper Hardik Pandya has criticised the Lucknow pitch and labelled it a 'shocker' for the T20I as it offered too much spin throughout the game. A mere target of 100 became challenging for the hosts in the second T20I against New Zealand on Sunday.

Chasing 100, India defeated New Zealand by six wickets with just one ball to spare and levelled the three-match series 1-1.

Spin-heavy India restricted Kiwis to 99/8 in 20 overs as Arshdeep Singh scalped two wickets while five other bowlers including Hardik and four spinners picked one dismissal apiece.

"I always believed that we'll be able to finish the game, but it went quite late. All these games are important with the moments. You don't need to panic because it was about rotating the strike rather than taking the pressure. That's exactly what we did. We followed our basics. To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played on so far. I don't mind difficult wickets. I am all up for that, but these two wickets are not made for T20," Hardik said at the post-match presentation.

Further, the all-rounder advised curators to prepare the tracks early which are scheduled to hosts matches.

"Somewhere down the line the curators or the grounds that we are going to play in should make sure they prepare the pitches earlier. Other than that, happy. Even 120 would have been a winning total," Hardik said.

"Bowlers - they stuck to their plans and ensured they did not rotate the strike. We kept rotating the spinners. Dew didn't play much part in this. They were able to spin the ball more than us. It was carrying through well. It was a shocker of a wicket," he added.



Former India batter Wasim Jaffer also commented that the pitch was not suited for T20 cricket and that spectators deserved it to be better.

"This pitch not the best suited for T20 cricket. Batting shouldn't be hard work in T20s. Sunday night sell out crowd deserved better. #INDvNZ," he tweeted.

The third and series-decider T20I between India and New Zealand will be played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.