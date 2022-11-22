'There Was No Valid Reason To Sack Kohli From Captaincy': Former Pak Skipper Slams BCCI

fter failed back-to-back campaigns in the T20 World Cups for India, the Indian team and management have been facing tight scrutiny from the former cricketers following their semifinal exit from the showpiece event in Australia. Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has criticised BCCI for their decision to sack star batter Virat Kohli from the captaincy role after failing to reach the knockout stage in the last year's T20 World Cup in UAE.

This year, Men in Blue was led by IPL's most successful skipper Rohit Sharma but the result was no different from last year. India lost to England by 10 wickets in the semifinal at Adelaide Oval and failed to lift their long-awaited second title. Following the T20 World Cup debacle, BCCI sacked the Chetan Sharma-led four-member selection committee and invited fresh applications for the role.

Commenting on the same, Butt gave his views on Kohli's captaincy and slammed BCCI for removing the batter from the leadership role.

“When had they sacked Kohli? There was no valid reason for that. The reason was that he did not win an ICC trophy. How many captains have actually won the ICC trophy? Many have spent their entire career without it. Ab jeet liye (Have they won it now)? He was a quality captain. He wasn't the only reason why the team had lost," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

“If it was all about winning, and you needed a winning captain, it's not like MS Dhoni couldn't have played in T20Is. He is still fit. When he was there as a mentor during the T20 World Cup in UAE, only Kohli was as fit as him. Visibly, no one looked fitter than him,” he added.

The veteran batter went on to say that Kohli got mentally affected after being removed as captain and it was seen in his form.

"Virat Kohli was doing a great job, it was unfortunate that he did not win an ICC title. But the think-tank could have thought about what were the reasons for not winning?

“It was not like if you remove Virat Kohli, everything will be taken care of. The drastic change resulted in Virat Kohli's poor form, I am sure he would have suffered mentally. The rest of the guys have thought that if such a thing can happen to that person who has performed, so what will happen with us. Then the rest of the guys also get insecure about their spot within the team," Butt signed off.