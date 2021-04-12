Sehwag said that Dravid's behaviour severely impacted the "young" wicket-keeper batsman who refused to play unnecessary shots in the next ODI game against Pakistan.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ever since his TV advertisement over 'anger issues' went viral, former India captain Rahul Dravid has become a talking point for cricket fans across the country. Dravid, who is often called 'The Wall of Indian cricket', was known for his calmness both on and off the field and there has been hardly any instance where he had shown aggression towards anyone in his 16-year-old career.

However, former India opener Virendra Sehwag, who played alongside Dravid over the years, has revealed an incident when 'The Wall' had shown his anger in real life. Sehwag recalled the incident when Dravid "literally lost his cool" over Mahendra Singh Dhoni during India's Pakistan tour in 2006.

Sehwag said that the incident happened during a one-day international (ODI) game against Pakistan when Dhoni, who was a newcomer back then, threw his wicket away.

"I have seen Rahul Dravid get angry. When we were in Pakistan, and back then MS Dhoni was a newcomer. Dhoni played a shot and got caught at point," Sehwag said during a show with Ashish Nehra on Cricbuzz.

"Dravid was very angry with MS Dhoni. 'That's the way you play? You should finish the game'. I was myself taken aback by Dravid's English outburst although I didn't understand half of it," he added.

Sehwag said that Dravid's behaviour severely impacted the "young" wicket-keeper batsman who refused to play unnecessary shots in the next ODI game against Pakistan.

"When MS batted the next time, I could see he was not hitting too many shots. I went and asked him what was wrong. He said 'I don't want to be scolded by Dravid again. Let's finish the game quietly and go back'," Sehwag recalled.

Dravid and Dhoni are both known for their cool and calm behaviour. However, there have been several instances when even players like them have lost their cool.

Talking about Dravid, he had recently featured in an advertisement where he was seen losing his calm while getting stuck in traffic.

"Indiranagar ka gunda hun main," Dravid shouted in the advertisement while breaking the side-mirror of a car standing next to him.

The advertisement left his fans and several cricketers shocked and stunned, including Indian skipper Virat Kohli who said that he has "never seen this side of Rahul bhai".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma