Thank You, South Africa, You've Lived Upto The 'C' Word: Shoaib Akhtar Reacts To Pakistan's Chances

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has thanked South Africa for losing their game against Netherlands and paving way for Babar Azam-led side to advance into the semis with win over Bangladesh.

South Africa were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after suffering a 13-run loss against the Dutch at Adelaide Oval. Pakistan's chances have strengthed for the semis after Proteas' loss as they need to win against Bangladesh to book the final spot for the last four. India have already qualified from Group 2.

Akhtar has been very critical of Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad since the start of the tournament. In fact, on many occasions, the Rawalpindi Express has lashed on Pakistan Cricket Board for 'average' selection and poor team management.

"Thank you, South Africa. You are the biggest chokers because you gave Pakistan a chance and we're grateful to you. India are already through (into semis). All Pakistan need to do is go out and win this game (against Bangladesh). I didn't think Pakistan deserve to be in the semis after losing to Zimbabwe but they got a lifeline and a lottery to qualify. It is a do-or-die situation for Banglandesh or Pakistan. Bangladesh is a great nation but we need to see India once all over again," Akhtar said in a video posted on Twitter.

Thank you South Africa. You've lived upto the 'c' word. Worked in our benefit.

Thank you South Africa. You've lived upto the 'c' word. Worked in our benefit.

Pakistan, now stay tight. Go on & win this.

Earlier, Akhtar had predicted that Pakistan will fail to qualify in the semis while the Rohit Sharma-led side will be knocked out of the marquee event after playing the semifinal.

"I have been saying this repeatedly, these openers, the middle order aren’t good enough for us to get success at this level. What can I say? Pakistan has a bad captain. Pakistan is out of the world cup in the second game. Against Zimbabwe," the veteran pacer had said on his YouTube channel.

"I had already told Pakistan will come back this week. And India will come back next week after playing semi-final. Voh be koi tees-maarkhan nahi hai (India are also not some unbeatable side) and we … I am so angry I don’t want to say some bad things..," the former speedster had said.

New Zealand (winners of Group 1) will play the second placed team from Group 2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Semi-Final 1 on Wednesday, November 9.

England (second in Group 1) will play the winners of Group 2 at the Adelaide Oval in Semi-Final 2 on Thursday, November 10.