In his letter, the Prime Minister said that generations will remember Raina as a fine batsman, a useful bowler, and an exemplary and inspiring fielder. He thanked Raina for making India a leader in sports and constantly inspiring young minds.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for penning a heartfelt message recognising his achievements over a 15-year long illustrious career.

Sharing the Prime Minister’s letter on Twitter, Raina wrote, "When we play, we give our blood & sweat for the nation. No better appreciation than being loved by the people of this country and even more by the country’s PM. Thank you @narendramodi ji for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude. Jai Hind!”

When we play, we give our blood & sweat for the nation. No better appreciation than being loved by the people of this country and even more by the country's PM. Thank you @narendramodi ji for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude. Jai Hind!

The Prime Minister lauded Raina for his care and compassion towards society, which he said is visible in the cricketer’s numerous community service efforts.

“You have passionately supported efforts towards women empowerment, Swachh Bharat and helping the needy. I am glad you are attached to India’s cultural roots and proud of keeping youth’s connect with our glorious ethos as well as value system,” the letter read.

The Prime Minister said that Raina was “way too young and passionate to retire”. “I am confident that you will have an equally fruitful and successful innings in whatever you wish to pursue in the time to come.”

PM Modi had penned a similar message for former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Taking to Twitter, Dhoni had thanked the Prime Minister for the letter that acknowledged sportsman’s contribution to the Indian cricket over a 16-year long career

Dhoni ended his 16-year-old international career and announced his retirement at 19.29 pm on Saturday, thanking his fans for their support. Following Dhoni, Raina also announced his retirement from the game and “joined Dhoni in his journey”. The two former India cricketers will now play together in the 13th season of the IPL.

