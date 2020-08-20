Notably, the Prime Minister described him as one of the important illustrations of the spirit of new India, where “family name does not make young people’s destiny but they make their own names and their own destinies.”

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his heartfelt message acknowledging the sportsman’s contribution to the Indian cricket over a 16-year long illustrious career.

Sharing the Prime Minister’s letter on Twitter, Dhoni wrote, “An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes.”

The letter recalled some of the most iconic moments of former Indian skipper’s career, including 2011 World Cup and 2007 T20 World Cup victory. The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to Dhoni for his future endeavours. Read the letter here:

In his letter, the Prime Minister said that Dhoni’s humble beginnings and the eventual rise and conduct after bursting onto the national stage has given strength and inspiration to crores of youngsters across the country “who like you have been to cushy schools or colleges, neither do they belong to illustrious families but they have the talent to distinguish themselves at the highest level.”

Notably, the Prime Minister described him as one of the important illustrations of the spirit of new India, where “family name does not make young people’s destiny but they make their own names and their own destinies.”

The Prime Minister noted that Dhoni’s concern towards the welfare of army personnel have “always been remarkable.”

Dhoni ended his 16-year-old international career and announced his retirement at 19.29 pm on Saturday, thanking his fans for their support.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja