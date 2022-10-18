Take A Look At BCCI President Roger Binny's Cricketing Career

Former India all-rounder Roger Binny will now don a new role as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president after he succeded former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of BCCI unanimously selected Binny for the Indian cricket board's top post as no other nomination was filed for the post. Alike Ganguly, Binny also has playing as well as administrative experience.

Binny is the fourth BCCI president who had represented India in a Test match. The 67-year-old played a crucial role in India's 1983 World Cup winning campaign as he was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with a total of 18 scalps.

Binny was the first Anglo-Indian to play at the international level in the Indian cricket team. Cricket was not the first sport that the pacer picked while growing up. He had an interest in multiple sports including javelin throw, hockey and football. He once even held a national record for boys in the javelin throw.

Apart from being a player, he has also played the role of a coach and an administrator. Binny was appointed as a member of the BCCI selection panel in 2012. Binny had a coaching stint with Bengal's team in Ranji Trophy.

Before being appointed as BCCI president, Binny held the position of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president.

Binny played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs during 1979-87 and scalped 124 international wickets. He is best known for his ability to swing the ball both ways. He was also instrumental in India’s big win at the 1985 World Series Cricket Championship, held in Australia. He was again the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets to his name this time.