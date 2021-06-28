ICC T20I World Cup 2021: Questions were raised about India hosting the World Cup after the country got hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Monday confirmed that the T20I World Cup will be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country. Though the tournament will be shifted to the UAE, it must be noted that India will keep the hosting rights of the ICC T20I World Cup.

"We will inform the International Cricket Council (ICC) today that we are shifting T20 World Cup to UAE. Dates will be decided by the ICC," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

India was supposed to host the T20I World Cup this year. However, questions were raised about India hosting the World Cup after the country got hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It must be mentioned here that the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was also postponed in April after COVID-19 breached the bio-bubbles of several teams. Later, the BCCI announced that phase 2 of the IPL 2021 will be held in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.

ICC T20I World Cup to start two days after IPL 2021

A report by ESPNcricinfo has claimed that the ICC T20I World Cup will begin two days after the conclusion of the IPL 2021. This means that the world tournament will begin from October 17.

The report further said that the ICC T20I World Cup will be played in three stadiums of the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah -- and Oman's Muscat. It said that each group will matches in the UAE and Oman.

The report further claimed that round 1 will include 12 matches that will be played between eight teams. Out of these, four teams would qualify for the super 12s. In super 12s, four teams from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman and Papua New Guinea will join the others.

In super 12s, 30 games will be held. Following the conclusion of the super 12s, four teams will move to the semi-finals. The dates of the finals and the semi-finals have not been decided yet, the ESPNcricinfo report said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma