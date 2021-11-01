Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: India on Sunday were crushed by New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in their second game of Super 12s of the ICC T20I World Cup 2021. Following India's loss, skipper Virat Kohli said that his team was not "brave enough" in all three departments against the Kiwis that led to the collective downfall of the Men in Blue.

"I thought we were brutal upfront. We weren't brave enough when we entered the field, but NZ sustained that pressure. Every time we took a chance, we lost a wicket. It's most often a result of hesitation of whether you should go for a shot or not," Kohli at the post-match presentation.

"When you play for India, there are loads of expectations. We are watched, people come to the stadium and everyone who plays for India needs to embrace that and cope with it. We haven't done that in these two games, and that's why we haven't won," he added.

After losing their second straight game, India are staring at an early exit from the T20I World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and would be hoping for a miracle from either Scotland or Afghanistan or Namibia against New Zealand and Pakistan. Cricket pundits have said that the Indian team has failed to learn from its past mistakes and are making new ones that have led to its downfall.

Following are five reasons why India lost against New Zealand on Sunday:

1. Poor form of openers:

The openers once again failed to fire on Sunday, increasing the pressure on the middle order. In the last game against Pakistan, India had gone with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as openers, but they had failed to give the team a positive start. Against New Zealand, India made a tactical change and sent Ishan Kishan in place of Rohit to open the innings along with Rahul. However, the openers once again failed to give a solid start for India.

2. Swing and seam:

The Indian batsmen, especially the top order, once again failed to counter swing and seam as Trent Boult wreaked havoc. Boult, similar to Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, dismissed India's top order in the early innings of the game. He later returned to rattle the lower middle-order as the Indian batsmen had no answer to counter his swing and seam.

3. Lack of ability to pick the spinners:

The Indian batsmen also failed to play spinners as Ish Sodhi picked up two wickets, giving just 17 runs in four overs. Notably, Sodhi picked the big wickets of Rohit and Kohli to dent the Indian innings.

4. Trump card goes wrong?

India had selected Varun Chakaravarthy in place of the experinced Ravichandran Ashwin as a trump card. However, Chakaravarthy once again failed to pick even a single wicket against New Zealand. This suggests that selecting Chakaravarthy in place of Ashwin might have become a tactical mistake by Kohli and Co.

5. Lack of intent?

Did the Indian batsmen fail to show intent against the Kiwis? Several former cricketers and experts have said that the Indian batsmen didn't show intent against the New Zealand bowlers that led to their collapse in the big game.

"Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India’s body language wasn’t great, poor shot selection and like few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won’t make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India and time for some serious introspection," said ex-India opener Virender Sehwag.

VVS Laxman also agreed with Sehwag and said that the defeat against New Zealand will hurt the Indian team badly. "Tentative with the bat, their shot selection was questionable. New Zealand bowled superbly, but India made their task easier. With their net run rate also taking a beating, a semifinal spot looks a distant dream," Laxman tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma