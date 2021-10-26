Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan on Monday outclassed Scotland led by Kyle Coetzer in all departments in Sharjah to win their inaugural game of Super 12s at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 by 130 runs. The 191-run chase was never going to be easy for the Scottish batsmen against the Afghan bowlers. However, nobody could have imagined that Scotland, who entered the Super 12s on the back of three consecutive wins, would get bundled out for just 60 runs, handing Afghanistan an easy win.

"Clearly wasn't one of our better days. We have been playing some really good cricket but sometimes things don't go according to plan. This is a very good Afghanistan team with very good bowlers and this was a slightly tricky pitch and they bowled fantastically, so need to give credit to them," said Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer following his team's dismal performance.

As Afghanistan beat Scotland by 130 runs, here are five stats about the game you need to know:

1. Fourth lowest total in T20I World Cups:

This is the joint fourth-lowest total in T20I World Cups. The record for the lowest total in T20I World Cups is held by the Netherlands. They were bowled out for just 39 runs against Sri Lanka at Chittagong during the 2014 tournament.

2. Second biggest win in terms of runs in T20I World Cups:

Afghanistan's win over Scotland by 130 runs is the joint-second biggest win by a team in terms of runs in a T20I World Cup. The record currently is held by Sri Lanka against Kenya. They had defeated Kenya by 172 runs during the inaugural World T20I in 2007.

3. Biggest win for Afghanistan in T20Is in terms of runs:

This was also Afghanistan's biggest win in T20Is in terms of runs.

- 130 vs Scotland in Sharjah in 2021

- 106 vs Kenya in Sharjah in 2013

- 84 vs Ireland in Dehradun in 2019

4. 9 batsmen were dismissed bowled or LBW by Afghanistan -- the most in a match in T20I

Nine Scottish batsmen were dismissed bowled or leg before wicket (LBW) by Afghanistan on Monday. Scotland now holds the record for most bowled or LBW dismissals for a match against a team in T20Is.

5. Mujeeb's rare feat:

Mujeeb Ur Rahman recorded the best figures for Afghanistan in a T20I World Cup on Monday. Earlier, the record was held by Mohammad Nabi, who picked four wickets and gave just 20 runs against Hong Kong in the 2016 T20I World Cup in India.

He picked up a five-wicket haul and gave just 20 runs in his four overs. This was also Mujeeb's first five-wicket haul in T20Is.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma