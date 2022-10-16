T20I WC 2022: When And Where To Watch High-Octane Clashes Of Men's T20 World Cup In India

Much anticipated ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2022 is here and cricket fans are more excited than ever to witness some action-packed matches in the marquee tournament. The 8th edition of the tournament will see the participation of 16 teams, which will compete for the title. This year, the marquee event will kick start on October 16 with Round 1 matches and the Super 12 matches would start from October 22 itself.

In the previous edition of the same event, Australia defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the final to lift their maiden title. This year, the tournament is being hosted this year in different venues in Australia.

In the campaign opener of the event, Namibia will face Sri Lanka while the Super 12 rounds will start with the clash between the defending champions and runners-up, Australia and New Zealand respectively. There are also some high-octane clashes lined up, the likes of which include an India vs Pakistan showdown at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

ICC T20I World Cup 2022 When and Where To Watch In India

All the T20I WC matches would start on October 16, 2022 and the final of the competition will be held on November 13 (Sunday). The timings of the different matches will be 5:30 am, 8:30 am, 9:30 am, 12:30 pm, 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm. It is to be noted that all these timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

The matches in India would be broadcasted on TV on Star Sports network and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Meanwhile, viewers can also visit INOX and PVR cinemas to watch live matches being streamed on the big screens.

Check Super 12 Group 1 Teams Squads

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

All Super 12 Group 2 Teams Squads

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed. Standby Players: Shoriful Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Andile Phehlukwayo.