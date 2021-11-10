Dubai | Jagran Sports Desk: Babar Azam's Pakistan will square off with Australia in the Semi-final 2 of T20I WC 2021 on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan qualified for the semifinals of the tournament by winning 5 out of 5 matches in the league stage of group 2 while Australia came second in Group one by winning 4 out of matches. In the upcoming match both the teams would look to eliminate the other side by winning the game to reach the finals of the tournament which will be played on November 14.

Here's everything you need to know about the high octane clash between the two sides:

When will Pakistan and Australia play for the 2nd Semi-Final of ICC T20I World Cup 2021?

Pakistan and Australia on November 11, 2021.

What about the timings of the match?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm.

Where will the match between Pakistan and Australia take place?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai in UAE.

Where can I watch the much-anticipated game between Pakistan and Australia on Thursday?

You can watch Pakistan vs Australia match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Australia semi-finals T20 WC 2021?

You can watch India vs Afghanistan on Disney + HotStar.

Here take a look at full squads of both sides:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Posted By: Ashita Singh