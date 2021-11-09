Abu Dhabi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will square off with Eoin Morgan's England in the first semi-finals of the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 on Wednesday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, (UAE).

Interestingly, the two teams have previously clashed in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's. In the upcoming game, New Zealand would aim to avenge the loss they had witnessed in the previous ICC event. While England would look to continue their winning streak in the T20 WC 2021.

Here's everything you need to know about the high octane clash between the two sides:

When will England face New Zealand for the 1st Semi-Final of ICC T20I World Cup 2021?

England will face New Zealand on November 10, 2021.

What about the timings of the match?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm.

Where will the match between England and New Zealand take place?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in UAE.

Where can I watch the much-anticipated game between England and New Zealand on Wednesday?

You can watch England and New Zealand matches on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the England and New Zealand semi-finals T20 WC 2021?

You can watch India vs Afghanistan on Disney + HotStar.

Know Full squads of both sides here:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Reece Topley.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne.

Posted By: Ashita Singh