T20 World Cup | Team India Unhappy With Cold After-Practice Food Served To Them In Sydney: Reports

AFTER their scintillating win against Pakistan on Sunday, the Men in Blue on Tuesday reached Sydney where they will face the Netherlands in the second game of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Team India attended a practice session in Sydney, however, it has been reported that the team members are not happy with the after-practice food served to them and a few members decided to have food back in their hotel rooms.

According to news reports, the post-practice menu reportedly included custom sandwiches and Indian players are not being provided with hot food, which according to BCCI sources is a must after an intense training session. "The food that was offered to Team India was not good. They were just given sandwiches and they have also told ICC that food provided after a practice session in Sydney was cold and not good," news agency ANI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

The Indian Team on Tuesday attended an optional training session where Indian pacers and some other members including Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel were rested. It is learnt that the after-practice food included custom sandwiches along with fruits and falafel (very common in this part of the world).

Hello Sydney 👋



We are here for our 2⃣nd game of the #T20WorldCup! 👏 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/96toEZzvqe — BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2022

With the training getting over nearly by afternoon, it was lunch time and perhaps players were expecting a full-course meal. "It's not like any boycott... Some players did pick up fruits and falafel but everyone wanted to have lunch and hence they had food going back to the hotel," PTI quoted a BCCI official as saying.

Notably, International Cricket Council (ICC) is providing food during the T20 World Cup 2022. The ICC is not providing any hot food after lunch. However, in bilateral series, the host association is in charge of food.

"The problem is that the ICC isn't providing any hot food after lunch. In a bilateral series, the host association is in charge of catering and they always provide hot Indian meals after a training session. But for ICC, the rule is the same for all countries," the official further said.

"You can't just have a cold sandwich (not even grilled) with avocado, tomato and cucumber after two hours of training. That is plain and simple inadequate nourishment," he added.

Meanwhile, a report by news agency ANI also stated that Team India is also not participating in the practice session as they were offered a venue in Blacktown (In the suburbs of Sydney) approximately 45 minutes away from Team Hotel where they are staying.

"Team India did not do practice sessions as it was offered a practice venue in Blacktown (In sub-urbs of Sydney) so they refused because that is appropriately 45 minutes away from Team Hotel where they are staying," the source, as quoted by ANI said.







(With ANI, PTI Inputs)