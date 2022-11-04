T20 World Cup: New Zealand Become First Team To Qualify For The Semi-Finals

Australia had to win by 185 runs against Afghanistan to overhaul the Blackcaps' NRR but now, having only set Afghanistan a target of 169, the best the hosts can finish is on +1.877.

By JE Sports Desk
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 04:36 PM IST
Minute Read
T20 World Cup: New Zealand Become First Team To Qualify For The Semi-Finals
New Zealand are the runners-up of the last edition of the T20 World Cup. (Photo: @ICC Twitter)

New Zealand have sealed their semifinal berth in the ongoing T20 World Cup after registering a 35-run victory over Ireland in Adelaide on Friday.

New Zealand became the first team to reach the final four after it became evident that Australia wouldn't be able to overtake their NRR.

Australia had to win by 185 runs against Afghanistan to overhaul the Blackcaps' NRR but now, having only set Afghanistan a target of 169, the best the hosts can finish is on +1.877.

Kane Williamson's half-century and a spin bowling assault fired New Zealand to a 35-run win over Ireland.

New Zealand's batsmen posted an imposing 185 for six after Ireland elected to field before the Black Caps' bowlers restricted the Irish to 150 for nine.

The win saw Williamson's team cement top spot in Group 1 with seven points and a huge run-rate advantage over second-placed England and third-placed Australia.

Also Read
T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs AFG: Maxwell, Zampa Power Australia To Four-Run..
T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs AFG: Maxwell, Zampa Power Australia To Four-Run..

Ireland bow out of the World Cup but head home with pride after a solid tournament capped by a sparkling hat-trick to paceman Josh Little.

Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie gave Ireland a fighting chance but left-arm spinner Santner broke the 68-run partnership when he had Balbirnie chopping onto his stumps.

Santner and legspinner Ish Sodhi then rattled through the top order, grabbing two wickets each to suck the life out of the Irish innings.

Also Read
Nepali Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Sent To Judicial Custody Until Final..
Nepali Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Sent To Judicial Custody Until Final..

Paceman Lockie Ferguson finished with an economical 3-22 after Ireland's chase unravelled.

(With agency input)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.