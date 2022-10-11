'He'll Be The Leading Run-Scorer In T20 World Cup If He...': Michael Clarke On Australia's Star Batter

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, former World Cup-winning Australian skipper Michael Clarke feels that the hosts need to change their opening pair in order to get the best results out of their squad.

The veteran batter has backed star player Steve Smith for the role of the opener and predicted that he will be the most run-getter of the tournament if he starts the innings. Australia have a duo of experienced players including skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner to open the innings.

However, Clarke expressed his concern over the treatment of Smith by the team management after he was left out of the playing XI for the first T20I against England.

“Like, they took Steve Smith to Western Australia. Flew him to Perth to make him 12th man - that’s not right,” Clarke was quoted by Fox Sports Australia as saying.

“And don’t tell me Steve Smith has to bat No.3 or No.4. If he opens the batting, he will be the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup. He’s still that good a player,” he added.

Further talking about Australia's batting order, Clarke said that if the side sticks with Smith at no. 4, they will have a player who can stable the side if they lose early wickets.

“The number four position is the unknown... who’s batting at four,” Clarke said.

“If it’s Smitty(Smith), you’ve got to give him some cricket. As good as he is, I’d rather him walk out in the first game in the first World Cup game with some form, with some runs under his belt.

“I think that’s the position that they’re unsure of at the moment and that’s really going to come down to the style.

“My reason always for (including) someone like a Steve Smith in your team is because not all conditions are the same, if we lose two for not many, you’ve got one of the world’s best batsmen coming in,” he said.

