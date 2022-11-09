T20 World Cup 2022, India vs England: When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG Match Live Online And On TV

Rohit Sharma-led India will look to continue their winning momentum against England on Thrusday. (Photo: ANI)

INDIA, who had a wonderful journey so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, are all set to face England in the semi-final at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

After gaining a massive 71 runs victory against Zimbabwe in their final match of the Super 12, the Men In Blue will be eyeing to continue the winning momentum against the Three Lions in the semis.

The clash against Jos Buttler-led England is a must-win for India to secure their spot in the finals. Team India had a wonderful tournament so far by winning their games against Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe and has only lost to South Africa as they topped the Group 2 points table with eight points.

India can count on a strong batting lineup which includes in-form Virat Kohli, who has scored 246 runs in five matches and is the leading run-getter in the showpiece event.

KL Rahul too has regained his form by scoring back-to-back fifties against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe during the Super 12s.

Suryakumar Yadav showcased his heroics in the tournament by being the third-highest scorer in the marquee tournament. He scored 220 runs in five matches and will be eager to add more runs to his name in the semifinal. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is yet to showcase his ace game as he hasn't batted well during the group stage but will be hoping to anchor his team's hopes and lead them to victory.

On the bowling front, Arshdeep Singh has been the leading wicket-taker for the Men In Blue as he grabbed ten wickets in five matches while pacers Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have had outstanding bowling figures in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

When will India vs England match be played?

India vs England match will be played on Thursday, November 10

Where will India vs England match be played?

India vs England match will be played at Adelaide Oval Ground in Australia.

What time will India vs England match start?

India vs England match will start at 01.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 01.00 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England match?

India vs England match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports network and will be live streamed in India on Disney+Hotstar.